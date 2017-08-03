H.W. Kaufman Promotes Kaufman to Senior Vice President in Michigan

H.W. Kaufman Financial Group announced that Daniel J. Kaufman will assume a broader leadership role as senior vice president of corporate growth at the company headquarters in Detroit, Mich.

Kaufman will continue to serve as managing director and lead the Chicago, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh and Minneapolis offices.

He will lead the sales and marketing function and work with the information technology team on initiatives related to corporate growth and development.

He returns to the company’s Detroit headquarters after spending 10 years in Chicago, where he led the Burns & Wilcox Chicago office. Burns & Wilcox is a wholesale brokerage and member of H.W. Kaufman Financial Group.