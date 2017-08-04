Willis Towers Watson Taps USI’s Campbell in Missouri

Willis Towers Watson has appointed John Campbell corporate risk and broking market leader and construction leader for St. Louis, Mo.

Campbell will be responsible for driving the overall CRB growth strategy, value proposition and talent acquisition efforts in the region. Additionally, he will oversee the development of the company’s construction business in the region. He will report to Scot Housh, head of corporate risk and broking for the Midwest region.

Campbell joins Willis Towers Watson from USI Insurance Services, where he held a variety of leadership roles, including most recently national construction practice leader.

Willis Towers Watson is a publicly traded advisory, broking and solutions company.