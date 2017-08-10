Nebraska Grain Bin Collapse Leaves 1M-Plus Bushels of Corn on Ground

Officials estimate a grain bin collapse in southern Nebraska left between $4 million and $5 million worth of corn on the ground.

Station NTV reports that the collapse happened Sunday night in Edison at the Ag Valley grain elevator site.

Nearly 1.1 million bushels of corn formed a mountainous pile noticeable from about a half mile away on Highway 136.

Company officials say no one was injured, noting that an employee who checked the bin around 8:30 p.m. Sunday said all was fine. A half-hour later, a passerby noticed the damage.

Officials say cause of the collapse won’t be known until some of the corn and debris is removed.

