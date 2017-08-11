Illinois’ Mutual Reinsurance Bureau Looking for New CEO

The Mutual Reinsurance Bureau (MRB), based in Cherry Valley, Ill., has begun the formal process of identifying a successor to the company’s current chief executive officer Timothy Dorr. Dorr plans to retire from the Illinois-based joint reinsurance association following the selection of a new CEO.

The MRB’s board of directors has retained The Jacobson Group to assist in the search for and selection of Dorr’s successor. The search will be led by Margaret Resce Milkint, managing partner, who oversees engagements across all insurance industry verticals as part of Jacobson’s executive search practice.

Since 2010, Dorr has provided strong leadership as MRB’s CEO. Throughout his tenure, Dorr and the board of directors have shown steadfast commitment to the continued growth and success of MRB and its assuming companies. His successor will have the opportunity to build upon the organization’s rich legacy, financial strength and respected brand in the mutual insurance company community.

In business for nearly 100 years, Mutual Reinsurance Bureau reinsures many diverse insurance companies across the United States.

Source: Jacobson Group