Strayhan Promoted to Producer/Broker in USG’s Troy, Michigan Office

USG has promoted Mark Strayhan to insurance producer/broker for the Troy, Mich., office. He formerly held the title of associate producer/broker. Strayhan will continue building his book of business and agency retail network.

Strayhan joined the USG team in 2016 with five years of sales. During his time with USG, he has proven to be a dedicated, goal oriented broker.

USG has 21 locations and 4 subsidiaries: USG Insurance Services Inc. a national wholesale/MGA operation; BFS, Brokers Financial Services, a premium finance company; AAU, Allied American Underwriters, the specialty division of USG; and Innovations, a full service marketing, advertising, and technology provider for the industry.

Source: USG