Wisconsin Officials: State Law Prevents Fire Sprinkler Rule Enforcement

Wisconsin officials say a state law prevents them from enforcing a fire sprinklers rule that fire officials say is one of the best ways to save lives.

The 7-year-old rule requires sprinklers be installed into new apartment buildings that have between three and 20 units.

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the rule is more restrictive than a state law approved in 2011.

The statute says state agencies can’t create regulations that are more restrictive than state law, which currently requires sprinklers only in buildings larger than 20 units.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing says legislators need to address the issue.

The Wisconsin Builders Association has opposed the sprinkler rule because it increases construction costs. Firefighters say it saves lives.

