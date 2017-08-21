DOXA Insurance Holdings Names Wall as Chief Financial Officer

DOXA Insurance Holdings LLC, a Midwest-based private equity investment firm acquiring medium to small managing general agencies (MGAs), has appointed Kevin Wall as the company’s new chief financial officer (CFO).

A CPA, Wall’s prior experience includes serving as finance director with AON Affinity Insurance Services and senior financial analyst with Johnson & Johnson. As part of the DOXA team, Wall’s expertise will assist the company’s acquired MGAs in implementing and optimizing growth strategies.

Wall joins DOXA in the early stages of the company’s recent acquisition of Promont Insurance Advisors. Based in Chicago, Promont specializes in full-service, hard-to-place excess and surplus (E&S) insurance solutions, catering to insurance carriers, program managers, independent brokers and agents.

Source: DOXA Insurance Holdings