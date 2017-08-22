Ohio’s Grange Insurance Launches 36-Month Policy Option for Businesses

Columbus, Ohio-based Grange Insurance has introduced a new 36-month commercial insurance package policy, aimed at helping select businesses spend less time renewing their insurance each year and more time on what matters most — running and growing their businesses.

Grange’s 36-month package policy gives commercial policyholders that qualify the opportunity to have consistent, stable rates, terms and conditions for 36 months, or three years, along with a simple, streamlined annual update process.

Though the rate, terms and conditions will remain the same, 36-month policyholders can still update their insurance policy mid-term and adjust the overall premium to reflect business changes and changes in risk exposure, such as adding more employees or streamlining operations.

Businesses can also pair the 36-month policy with other annual policies within a single account.

The company also recently launched a new cyber coverage for businesses in 2016 that gives policyholders access to cyber security protection services from CyberScout.

Through its network of independent agents, Grange offers auto, home, life and business insurance protection. The company and its affiliates serve policyholders in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Source: Grange Insurance