Missouri Agency Changes Name to Reflect Focus on Risk Management

St. Louis, Mo.-based Powers Insurance and Benefits recently changed its name to Powers Insurance & Risk Management.

Founded in 1991, the company is one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region.

Powers Insurance & Risk Management will focus on risk management, which involves identifying situations that pose threats to their client’s financial futures. The company will handle everything from planning and research to execution and fulfillment. The process involves several solutions including risk assumption, risk retention, risk transfer, and risk avoidance. The company will continue providing personal and business insurance, surety, and employee benefits.

In the company’s announcement, Powers Insurance and Risk Management President JD Powers said: “A large part of our business will target cybersecurity, which is crucial in today’s world. We want to help minimize the material risks and prevent cyberattacks that can make our clients more vulnerable in today’s marketplace.”

Source: Powers Insurance & Risk Management