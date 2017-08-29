Judge Rules Against Iowa DOT in Noncommercial Vehicles Citations Case

Another judge has ruled that Iowa Department of Transportation officers didn’t have authority to issue speeding tickets to drivers of noncommercial vehicles.

The Des Moines Register reports Scott County District Associate Judge Christine Dalton says if officers had the authority to give tickets prior to a law change in May, an amendment wouldn’t have been necessary.

The new law gave department officers the authority to ticket drivers of noncommercial vehicles until July 2018.

The ruling comes only weeks before another court takes up the broader issue of whether the agency acted illegally before the state law change.

State officials say the department could lose millions of dollars in federal money without the authority to ticket drivers of all types of vehicles.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.