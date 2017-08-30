Stonetrust Entering Nebraska Workers’ Comp Market

Omaha, Nebraska-based Method Insurance Services announced it will be the exclusive distribution channel for Stonetrust Commercial Insurance Co. as it enters the Nebraska workers’ compensation market.

“Stonetrust is a Nebraska domestic insurer and is pleased to partner with Omaha based Method Insurance Services for exclusive access to their workers’ compensation product there,” Stonetrust CEO and President Mike Dileo said in the announcement.

Stonetrust is licensed and admitted in Nebraska, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. The company will begin writing workers’ comp business in Nebraska effective Sept. 15.

Stonetrust will entertain a wide range of classes included but not limited to farming, healthcare, construction, and trucking risks.

Source: Method Insurance Service