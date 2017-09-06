State Auto Names Garland, Sr. VP – Commercial; Berkey Sr. VP – Personal Lines

State Auto Financial Corp., based in Columbus, Ohio, has named Kim B. Garland as senior vice president, commercial lines; and Jason E. Berkey as senior vice president, personal lines.

Garland joined the company as senior vice president, standard lines, in 2015, with responsibility for all personal lines business. In his new role leading commercial lines, Garland will remain responsible for farm and ranch, and will continue serving as managing director of State Auto Labs.

Prior to joining State Auto, Garland was chief product officer of AIG’s consumer division. He previously helped lead the restructuring of United Guaranty, AIG’s mortgage insurance company, as its COO and later CEO. He also managed the personal auto business at Safeco and started their innovation company, Open Seas Solutions.

Garland is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS). He replaces Jessica E. Clark, who departed the company in May 2017.

Berkey most recently served as State Auto’s vice president of homeowners product management, a role he held since joining the company in 2015. He previously served as chief pricing actuary for AIG’s Global Consumer Business, and as chief actuary and chief risk officer at United Guaranty. He was also a manager of commercial lines pricing at Liberty Mutual.

Berkey is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS) and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries (MAAA).

