PMC Insurance Group Hires Reh as Midwest Regional VP

PMC Insurance Group, a national workers’ compensation specialty wholesaler, has hired Vincent Reh as regional vice president to manage PMC’s Midwest region.

In this role, Reh will be charged with underwriting, production and distribution management in this key territory.

Reh brings more than two decades of insurance industry experience to PMC. He’s worked in various underwriting management and sales roles in the property/casualty insurance space in the greater Chicago area. Most recently serving as managing director in the Midwest region at The Hartford.

Source: PMC Insurance Group