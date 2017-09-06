Nebraska Changing Motor Club Producer License Type; Lowers Fee

The Nebraska Department of Insurance announced it is replacing the current motor club line of authority on the producer license with a new motor club representative license type, effective Sept. 13.

With the change, the initial license fee will drop from $50 to $5. There will no longer be a fee to renew the license.

The new motor club representative license will be perpetual and will not need to be renewed by the licensee as long as one active appointment is maintained. If the motor club representative license is does not have an active appointment after 30 days, its status will change to inactive.

A new application form will be used for the new license type.

