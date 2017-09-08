Chicago Settles with Man Shocked by Police Taser for $9.5M

Chicago aldermen have agreed to pay $9.5 million to a man who suffered catastrophic injuries when he struck his head on the pavement after being shocked by a police Taser.

The settlement approved by the city council adds to the more than $500 million the city has paid out in lawsuits against police officers.

Aldermen have said they had little choice after a jury this year found the officer used excessive force on Jose Lopez during the 2011 incident that left him a quadriplegic who will require full-time care the rest of his life.

That jury had not yet decided on damages and there was a possibility that it could have awarded Lopez far more than $.9.5 million.

