Gibbons Joins J.M. Wilson as Assistant Transportation Underwriter in Ohio

Managing general agency and surplus lines broker J.M. Wilson has added Ryan Gibbons as assistant transportation underwriter in its Westerville, Ohio office.

Gibbons is responsible for assisting underwriters on a wide variety of commercial transportation risks, as well as quoting renewal business and servicing accounts for independent insurance agents in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

Prior to joining J.M. Wilson, Ryan worked for a mortgage company. He is a graduate from Ohio State University, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.

Source: J.M. Wilson