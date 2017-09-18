Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Acquires DernCo Insurance in Wisconsin

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc. has acquired DernCo Insurance, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis.

Serving both Wisconsin and Colorado for more than 25 years, Rich Dern and his team have been offering a full spectrum of insurance products from numerous companies, enabling them to deliver a magnitude of options within budget.

In Wisconsin, the DernCo team will be joining Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty’s Green Bay offices.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty is headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla.

Source: Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty Inc.