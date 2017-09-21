Michigan’s Auto-Owners Insurance Named PIA National’s Company of the Year

The National Association of Professional Insurance Agents (PIA) has named Lansing, Mich.-based Auto-Owners Insurance Co. as recipient of its 2017 Company Award of Excellence.

“Auto-Owners is highly deserving of this, our association’s highest company honor,” said PIA National President Gary Blackwell, in presenting the award. “For independent agents, Auto-Owners is a true partner. Many of us have placed Auto-Owners Insurance high among the carriers we represent. There are many good reasons for this: Financial strength and stability. Excellent service. Superior products. Unparalleled quality. And ease of doing business.”

The PIA National Company Award of Excellence honors a company for its commitment to PIA, to the American Agency System and to furthering the interests of professional insurance agents by creating a better business environment.

One of the largest property/casualty insurance groups in the U.S., Auto-Owners has written premium of over $6.3 billion. Auto-Owners, which employs 4,900 associates in the 26 states in which it operates, is one of 12 insurance carrier groups in the U.S. to receive the highest rating possible, A++ Superior, by A.M. Best

Founded in 1931, PIA is a national trade association that represents member insurance agents and their employees who sell and service all kinds of insurance, but specialize in coverage of automobiles, homes and businesses.

Source: National Association of Professional Insurance Agents