Kansas Woman Files Suit Against Hospital Over Wrong Diagnosis, Surgery

October 3, 2017

A Kansas woman’s lawsuit claims she underwent a complex surgery at the University of Kansas Hospital for a cancer diagnosis that proved to be wrong, but she was never told of the mistake.

The Kansas City Star reports that Wendy Berner’s lawsuit says the Shawnee woman learned about the wrong diagnosis in a business publication’s report about the mistake and alleged cover-up efforts.

Berner was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and had surgery in September 2015 to remove several organs.

The lawsuit names Meenakshi Singh, the doctor who misdiagnosed Berner, surgeon Timothy Schmitt, the hospital and other entities.

Attorneys for the university, Singh and Schmitt have disputed allegations of medical malpractice and cover-up. A hospital spokesman says in a statement that patient care is the hospital’s top priority.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Advertisers

Latest Comments

  • October 3, 2017 at 1:44 pm
    Jack Kanauph says:
    Wayne has a point here. And if they didn't share the personal info, how does she know it is her, or that she is cancer free because the surgery worked?
  • October 3, 2017 at 1:29 pm
    wayne smith says:
    How is this possible with privacy laws? The Kansas City Star reports that Wendy Berner’s lawsuit says the Shawnee woman learned about the wrong diagnosis in a business publi... read more
  • October 3, 2017 at 11:52 am
    KP says:
    Unless they mess up! Pay her!
See all comments

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

More News
More News Features