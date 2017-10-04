Pruett Joins Illinois’ Ellsworth Insurance Agency as Insurance Advisor

Ellsworth Insurance Agency in Edwardsville, Illinois, has hired Shelly Pruett as an insurance advisor.

In this position, Pruett will provide specialized insurance guidance and professional advice to the agency’s clients and prospects.

Prior to joining the company, Pruett served as an office manager and agent at an Illinois insurance agency. She previously worked as a sales manager at a management company, as well as in various managerial positions in the hospitality industry.

Ellsworth Insurance Agency is a full-service insurance agency that specializes in auto, home, life and commercial insurance. Founded in 2016, the agency is owned by Kurt Ellsworth and is a member of Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA).

Source: Ellsworth Insurance Agency