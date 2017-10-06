More than 1M Chickens Killed in Indiana Fire

An official says more than a million chickens died in a fire that destroyed several large barns at a northern Indiana egg-producing facility.

Crews responded late on Oct. 2 to the fire at Hi-Grade Egg Producers near the Wabash County city of North Manchester. No people were injured.

Midwest Poultry Services President Bob Krouse tells WPTA-TV “to have over a million birds die in a fire that we were unable to prevent is just unacceptable to us.” He says they plan to rebuild.

WANE-TV reports the complex housed about 2.7 million chickens.

Winds helped spread the fire to multiple barns before it was brought under control early Tuesday. Officials say firefighters from 22 departments responded to the scene about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Fort Wayne. The cause is under investigation.

