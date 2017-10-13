Roundstone, Hub International Partner on Medical Captive Programs

Roundstone Management Ltd. (Roundstone) in Lakewood, Ohio, and Chicago-based insurance brokerage Hub International Limited (Hub) have formed a strategic partnership for self-funded medical captive programs.

Roundstone develops, underwrites and services alternative risk products, including captives and specialty insurance programs.

According to the companies’ announcement, Hub brings a significant volume of clients in the contingent workforce segment, and many other segments, complemented by robust platform of cost containment capabilities. For those reasons Roundstone has been able to offer favorable underwriting terms.

Roundstone’s medical expense stop loss program, Mid-Market Med, offers middle-market companies (20-1,000 employees) control over their health insurance costs through self-funding methods historically used by larger companies.

Source: Roundstone