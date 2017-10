JMB Insurance Agency, a Chicago-based risk management services and insurance brokerage, has added Ben Kanter as a producer to work with its rapidly expanding private equity and real estate groups.

In this role, Kanter will be responsible for the development and acquisition of new brokerage clients.

He has more than 15 years of financial services experience. Prior to joining JMB Insurance, he was a trader at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Source: JMB Insurance Agency Inc.