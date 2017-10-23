Clanton Joins Lockton in Nebraska

Kansas City-based global insurance broker Lockton has added Brian Clanton to its Nebraska operation.

Bringing more than 20 years of industry expertise, Clanton will work with businesses to develop solid insurance, risk management and employee benefits programs.

Prior to joining Lockton, Clanton held a variety of roles with a focus in commercial insurance, risk management, employee benefits, and property and casualty, and he has extensive underwriting experience. Most recently, he led operations for UNICO Group.

Clanton holds multiple high-level insurance designations including Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter (CPCU) and Associate, Reinsurance Administration (ARA).

Clanton will combine his industry expertise and consulting skills to help clients achieve their business objectives and protect their most valuable assets – their people, property and reputation.

Source: Lockton