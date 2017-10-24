Michigan’s Meadowbrook Insurance Changes Name to AmeriTrust Group

Meadowbrook Insurance Group Inc. in Southfield, Michigan, has changed its name to AmeriTrust Group Inc. (AmeriTrust).

AmeriTrust begins as an autonomous, vertically integrated risk management organization with strategic business units designed to withstand economic cycles. The company plans to increase its business by maximizing distribution channels for customers (agents and clients) to purchase insurance products and services more directly.

AmeriTrust is led by a new management team, which has been in place since November 2016. The new team has been actively working together, defining the strategies that form the core of AmeriTrust.

Kenn R. Allen is president and CEO of AmeriTrust. He said the company’s “growth plans include acquisitions of insurance carriers, and retail and wholesale insurance agencies.”

The names of the insurance subsidiaries currently owned and operated by AmeriTrust will remain unchanged. These subsidiaries include Meadowbrook Insurance Agency, Mackinaw Administrators, Ameritrust Insurance Corporation, Century Surety Company, ProCentury Insurance Company, Savers Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Star Insurance Company, and Williamsburg National Insurance Company.

AmeriTrust Group Inc. will operate as the U.S.-based insurance holding company for China’s Fosun International Limited.

Source: AmeriTrust Group Inc.