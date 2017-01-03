PotashCorp’s Seaman Takes Helm as 2017 RIMS President

The risk management society RIMS announced that Nowell R. Seaman will lead the group as president for the 2017 term, effective January 1.

Seaman is the director of Global Risk Management for Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. He has been a member of RIMS for 21 years and on its board of directors for nine years. He has also served as the chair of the RIMS Canada Council in 2003-2005. PotashCorp is a global fertilizer and crop nutrient firm.

“The narrative is changing,” said Seaman. “More organizations are recognizing the positive side of risk. They are witnessing the power of risk management and its ability to identify new resources, new processes and new strategies that can take the organization to new heights.”

He said that as president, his “goal to ensure that the Society’s momentum continues forward and that, together, our global network is prepared for whatever may come next.”

Other officers on RIMS 2017 board of directors:

Vice President: Robert Cartwright Jr., safety and health manager, Bridgestone Retail Operations.

Treasurer: Steve Pottle; director of Risk Management Services, York University.

Secretary: Gloria Brosius, corporate risk manager, Pinnacle Agriculture Holdings.

RIMS board members: