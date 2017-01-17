Charity First to Move Nonprofit Program to Nova Casualty Co.

Property and casualty program manager Charity First has announced plans to transition its nonprofit and social service business to Nova Casualty Co., a specialty program carrier and a member of AIX Group.

The move will enable Charity First to offer higher umbrella and sexual abuse limits of insurance.

“With increased umbrella and sexual abuse capacity, we are now able to look at accounts we were never able to compete on before,” says Riley Binford, executive vice president of Charity First. “In addition, we’ve improvedour property and GL forms.

Binford said the new coverages are in addition to the workers compensation coverage already offered in Charity First’s nonprofit program. The company now offers all coverage lines.

Additional benefits include a streamlined underwriting process, as well as highly competitive pricing. The program can accommodate risks on a countrywide basis.

Robert Schultz, president of AIX Group, said the transition significantly expands its ability to provide coverage and capacity in the nonprofit and social service sectors.

Charity First offers insurance programs to independent agents and brokers focusing on the needs of its agency partners nonprofit organizations, religious institutions, and for-profit companies that provide social services and programs.