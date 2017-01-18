Willis Towers Watson Names Liss as Head of North America Corporate Risk and Brokerage

Global insurance broker Willis Towers Watson has appointed Mike Liss as head of its Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) business in North America, effective immediately.

Liss will be responsible for business growth and strategy, as well as for consolidating Willis Towers Watson’s position in the U.S. mid-market while expanding its offering to multinationals.

He will report to Joe Gunn, head of North America and Todd Jones, global head of CRB.

Liss has 20 years’ experience as a broker. He joined Willis Towers Watson in May 2006 and most recently served as the company’s Midwest leader. He will retain these responsibilities until a successor is named.

Before joining Willis Towers Watson, Liss spent two years with Wachovia, leading its Atlanta operations, and nearly nine years as a producer and brokerage leader with J&H Marsh. Prior to this, Liss spent 10 years at Kemper, AIG and Hartford in a variety of large account casualty underwriting and leadership roles.

