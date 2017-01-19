Stone Named General Counsel for Marsh, Guy Carpenter

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. announced that Susan A. Stone has been appointed general counsel of the Company’s Risk and Insurance Services segment, which includes Marsh and Guy Carpenter. Stone’s new role is effective as of Feb, 15, 2017.

For the past 21 years, Stone has been a partner at Sidley Austin, where she served as a member of the executive committee and co-head of the firm’s insurance practice.

Stone will report to Peter Zaffino, chairman of Risk and Insurance Services, and to Peter J. Beshar, executive vice president and general counsel of MMC, and be based in MMC’s New York headquarters.

Stone succeeds James J. McNasby, who has served as general counsel of Marsh since 2007 and as general counsel of RIS since 2015. McNasby has assumed a business role within Marsh.