Zurich North America Names Leaders of Realigned Commercial Divisions

Zurich North America has announced the name of its new North America Commercial Insurance unit and leadership team. This new unit brings together the former Commercial Markets and the former Global Corporate in North America units, which the company says will simplify the organization to provide a single point of entry for commercial customers.

The new unit is led by Paul Horgan, head of North America Commercial Insurance. Horgan, formerly head of Global Corporate in North America, reports to Mike Foley, CEO of Zurich North America and James Shea, CEO of Commercial Insurance globally for Zurich.

Horgan said the new unit will service and support multinational customers, as well as deliver local services to middle-market customers.

North America Commercial Insurance will be aligned into four business segments: Property, Casualty, Construction and Middle Markets. The North America Commercial Insurance team, effective immediately, reporting to Horgan includes the following members:

Head of Property – Richard Montminy

Head of Casualty – Brandon Fick

Head of Middle Markets – Marcus Cooper

Head of Construction – Scott Rasor

President and Chief Agent, Canada – David Levinson

Chief Risk Engineering Officer – Thomas Fioretti

Head of Property Richard Montminy has worked in the insurance industry for more than 25 years, and joined Zurich in 2015 as the East Regional Manager of Property. He most recently held the position of head of Property for Zurich Global Corporate in North America. Montminy is based in New York.

Head of Casualty Brandon Fick has 20 years of experience in the insurance industry. Prior to this new role, Fick was head of Casualty for Zurich Global Corporate in North America. Fick joined Zurich in 1999 as an underwriting manager, and has held a variety of underwriting and management roles both at Zurich and AIG. Fick is based in Philadelphia.

Head of Middle Markets Marcus Cooper has nearly 20 years of insurance industry experience. He most recently served as the regional leader for the South Region in the Commercial Markets unit of Zurich North America. Prior to joining Zurich in 2007, he held various leadership positions at AIG and Crum & Forster. Cooper is based in Schaumburg, Ill.

Head of Construction Scott Rasor has more than 30 years of insurance industry experience and will continue in his previous role responsible for setting the strategy and direction for the products and services Zurich North America provides to construction customers in the U.S. and Canada. Rasor is based in Schaumburg, Ill.

President and Chief Agent Zurich Canada David Levinson has been with Zurich for over 20 years, holding various senior leadership positions at Zurich North America. He most recently served as regional leader for the West Region in the Commercial Markets unit of Zurich North America. Prior to joining Zurich, he was a senior manager in Audit Practice at KPMG in the greater New York City area. Levinson will be based in Toronto.

Chief Risk Engineering Officer Thomas Fioretti has more than 20 years of insurance industry experience and will continue in his previous role, where he is responsible for the ongoing development and delivery of Risk Engineering’s risk management and loss prevention services. Fioretti is based in New York.

Zurich North America previously named Craig Fundum as chief administrative officer. Fundum, formerly head of Commercial Markets, will be responsible for strategic execution, human resources, communications, community investment and employee engagement. Fundum also will chair the company’s Risk and Control Committee in North America, coordinating with Audit, Risk, and Compliance. In this new role, Fundum will continue to report to Foley.