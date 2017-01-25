Allied World Enhances Managed Care Cyber Liability Offering

Allied World North America has enhanced its cyber liability offerings and related services for its U.S. managed care package policy, 365Complete. The revised policy now contains heightened cyber protection and also expands the number of managed care clients who qualify for this coverage by increasing the revenue threshold from $50 million to $100 million.

Originally created in 2008, 365Complete blends managed care errors and omissions coverage with other key components. The policy clarifies the scope of the coverage, giving clients the protection they need and claims.

Kerry Stetz, vice president, Healthcare Management Liability Product manager said 365Complete clients also receive access to Allied World’s Specified Response Vendors, should a privacy or network security event occur.

Support services of 365Complete include identifying applicable state and federal breach notification statutes and assistance in retaining other response vendors for services such as notification or data forensics.