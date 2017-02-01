Last Chance to Participate in the 2017 Agency Salary Survey

This is your last chance to participate in Insurance Journal’s annual Agency Salary Survey.

The survey closes Friday, Feb. 3.

We invite all retail agency owners, principals, producers, CSRs — the entire agency — to participate in this exclusive independent insurance agency survey for publication in the February 20, 2017, magazine issue. Respondents will receive a complimentary copy of the magazine’s report via email.

The survey should take no more than 10-15 minutes to complete and will provide you and us with valuable information on insurance agency compensation trends. All survey responses and information will remain confidential.

Take this year’s survey now.

For questions or comments contact: awells@insurancejournal.com.