Philadelphia Insurance Promotes Decker to SVP of Underwriting

Philadelphia Insurance Companies has promoted James Decker from vice president to senior vice president of Underwriting.

Decker will continue to oversee the Sports, Recreation, and Public Service Underwriting divisions in his new role.

Decker has worked in the insurance industry for 18 years. He joined Philadelphia Insurance in 2006 as an underwriter, after seven years of holding various claims, subrogation and underwriting positions in the industry. Most recently, he led the integration of the Allen J. Flood managing general agency following the company’s acquisition of that business in 2015. Decker is currently playing a role in synergy efforts with both Tokio Marine HCC and Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. in Canada.

Philadelphia Insurance Companies writes commercial property/casualty and professional liability insurance company for niche markets. It is based in Bala Cynwyd, Penn.

Source: Philadelphia Insurance Companies