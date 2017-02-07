OnDeck’s Hobson Named CEO of Online Small Business Insurance Platform Attune

Attune, the data-enabled small business platform established by American International Group, Hamilton Insurance Group and affiliates of Two Sigma Investments has named James Hobson, currently chief operating officer of online small business lender OnDeck, to be its chief executive officer.

Hobson, who will step down from his role at OnDeck on March 15, will be responsible for achieving Attune’s goal of using data science and advanced technology to streamline the submission and insurance underwriting process for U.S. small businesses.

“If it’s possible to describe an appointment as a perfect fit, then James and Attune meet that description,” said Attune Chairman Brian Duperreault. “His deep experience with using technology to enable the growth of small businesses aligns with our objective of making it easier for companies in that segment to get the protection they need to succeed.”

Attune is combining Hamilton’s small business underwriting with AIG’s scale, data and distribution network. Two Sigma is handling the technology and data science capabilities.

The plan is for Attune to partner with retail and wholesale insurance brokers, agents and other intermediaries, to provide small business owners with a broad, flexible range of products.

“When three companies of the caliber of AIG, Hamilton and Two Sigma come together, you pay attention. Attune has already transformed how a small business owner’s policy is issued, and I am excited to build upon this early success,” said Hobson.

As COO of OnDeck, Hobson oversaw the company’s development into an industry leader in online small business lending. His responsibilities included operations, product, analytics, credit, risk management, platform solutions and business development. Hobson played integral roles in stewarding OnDeck through an IPO in 2014 and launching OnDeck’s landmark partnership with JP Morgan Chase in 2015.

Before joining OnDeck, Hobson served as senior vice president, Technology Operations for iQor, Inc., a private equity-backed global business process outsourcing company. At iQor, he helped to build a platform for commercializing iQor’s proprietary suite of business applications and managed a global technology team. Prior to iQor, Hobson co-founded BuyYourFriendADrink.com, which was sold to LivingSocial in 2009. Early in his career, he was a consultant at McKinsey & Co.

The Attune website, attuneinsurance.com, is currently a restricted site.