Insurance Safety Institute Elects Board Members; Allstate’s Yager Becomes Chairman

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety is pleased to announce the election of Floyd M. Yager as the new chairman of its board of directors. Yager is senior vice president, property product management, Allstate Insurance Co. He succeeds Jack Salzwedel, chairman, chief executive officer and president, American Family Mutual Insurance Co., who served as IIHS chairman during 2016 and will continue to serve as a board member.

The new chairman-elect is William L. Windsor Jr., associate vice president, office of consumer safety, Nationwide Insurance. The new vice chairman is Angela Sparks, vice president and actuary, State Farm Insurance Companies.

Other IIHS board members are: