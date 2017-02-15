Chubb Expands Global Cyber Facility with Multiline Peril Endorsements

Chubb has launched a suite of multiline cyber peril endorsements for its Global Cyber Facility to helps risk managers address exposure gaps in their insurance portfolio and respond to the concerns of their c-suite and board.

First introduced in 2015, Chubb’s Global Cyber Facility is an enterprise-wide product to help companies assess their cyber and data privacy risk, incorporate loss control services to mitigate losses, provide access to post breach services, and offer up to $100 million in capacity in a single policy.

Features of Chubb’s suite of endorsements for the Global Cyber Facility include:

Enabling policyholders to customize their existing insurance portfolio to close gaps related to their cyber exposures

A casualty endorsement provides difference in conditions (DIC) insurance to the scheduled casualty lead umbrella for cyber events, including provisional protection in the event of coverage disputes

A property endorsement provides both DIC and difference in limits (DIL) insurance to the scheduled property policy for loss or damage related to cyber-triggered events

Claims management by Chubb’s claims staff, with the ability to access Chubb’s Cyber Incident Response Team if preferred

A single point of contact for risk managers — and access to Chubb’s multiline underwriters and claim staff — to help manage cyber-related exposures across multiple lines of insurance

Product highlights are summaries only; please see the actual policy for terms and conditions. Product offerings may vary by location.

Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.