XL Catlin & PGU to Offer EPLI Cover for Public Officials, Educators & Police

XL Catlin’s insurance companies and Professional Governmental Underwriters Inc. (PGU) have entered into an underwriting agreement to offer public entity management and employment practices liability insurance (EPLI) to public officials, educators and law enforcement agencies in the US.

Under the agreement, PGU will offer the following coverages through XL Catlin insurance companies:

Educators legal liability and employment practices liability : Designed for colleges, universities as well as public and charter, parochial and private K-12 school systems, the policy provides protection against a range of employment practices and educators professional liability claims including hire discrimination, defense of non-monetary actions related to special education, redistricting and employment practices.

Designed for colleges, universities as well as public and charter, parochial and private K-12 school systems, the policy provides protection against a range of employment practices and educators professional liability claims including hire discrimination, defense of non-monetary actions related to special education, redistricting and employment practices. Police professional liability insurance : This insurance policy provides coverage for acts, errors, and omissions which occur while officers perform their professional duties.

This insurance policy provides coverage for acts, errors, and omissions which occur while officers perform their professional duties. Public officials liability and employment practices liability: This policy is tailored for any municipal governmental entity including, but not limited to, cities, towns, townships, boroughs, counties, villages, special service districts, authorities and commissions. The coverage offers protection against claims related to discrimination in selecting, promoting, disciplining or dismissing employees as well as mismanagement or improper administration of funds, grants, or budgets and improper granting or denying of franchises, permits or licenses, among other disputes.

“Teachers, school board members, police officers and public officials are held to very high standards,” said Frank Palermo, underwriting manager of XL Catlin’s Commercial Errors & Omissions (E&O) business in North America.

He added that XL Catlin is pleased to team up with PGU, which understands risks unique to public officials “and can help us deliver the robust insurance protection and risk management guidance they need to protect their livelihoods and their commitment to public service.”

“Those who dedicate themselves to public service have very unique professional liability exposures,” said Martin H. Kanipe, president of the Richmond, Virginia-based PGU.

“Teachers and school boards, for instance, can find themselves facing claims alleging failure to educate, discrimination, denial of special education services, among others,” he added.

On the other hand, police officers and their departments “can face claims of negligence, failure to protect, false arrest or civil rights violations,” Kanipe went on to say. “For the last two decades, we’ve focused solely on crafting insurance and loss prevention to protect these professionals and we’re pleased to enlist XL Catlin to support this growing market.”

