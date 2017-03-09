Hartford’s Swift Re-Elected as AIA Chairman

Christopher J. Swift, chairman and CEO of The Hartford, has been reelected as chairman of the board of directors of the insurer trade group, the American Insurance Association (AIA).

Swift joined The Hartford in March 2010 and served as executive vice president and chief financial officer before becoming CEO in June 2014. He also serves as a member of several boards and committees including the Dean’s Advisory Board at the Villanova School of Business, the Business Council, the Committee Encouraging Corporate Philanthropy, the Council on Foreign Relations, the Financial Services Roundtable, the International Insurance Society, the Insurance Development Forum, and the Federal Advisory Committee on Insurance.

AIA, which celebrated its 150th year in 2016, represents approximately 320 property/casualty insurers that write more than $125 billion in premiums each year.