Everest Introduces New Environmental Policy Form with $10M in Capacity

Everest Insurance has expanded its environmental offering with the new Everest Environmental Apex policy form, which provides up to $10 million in capacity in a lead or excess position with the ability to schedule general liability, auto, employers liability, contractors pollution, professional liability, transportation pollution, products pollution and site pollution.

The Everest Environmental Apex policy form can be written in support of primary Everest Environmental policies, or provide unsupported excess coverage over another carrier.

Everest Insurance’s Environmental offering includes general liability, contractors pollution, E&O, products pollution, transportation pollution, site pollution (ESP), auto liability and workers vompensation designed to meet the needs of environmental contractors and consultants, as well as manufacturers and distributors of industrial chemicals, tanks and valves. The Everest Environmental Apex offering allows all pollution coverages to be scheduled in the underlying.

Everest Insurance is the primary insurance operations of Everest Re Group, Ltd., and its affiliated companies which offer property, casualty and specialty lines insurance on both an admitted and non-admitted basis.