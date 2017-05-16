Koch Institute’s Seidel Joins Insurance Group AIA in Public Affairs Role

The American Insurance Association (AIA) said that Maggie Seidel has assumed the position of vice president for public affairs. In her role as vice president for public affairs, Seidel will lead AIA’s media relations and grassroots advocacy operations.

Seidel has nearly a decade of policy and communications experience in both the private and public sectors. Prior to joining AIA, Seidel was a senior public relations and media strategist for the Charles Koch Institute, a nonprofit founded by the chairman and CEO of Koch Industries that offers educational internships and grants along with research and discussion on current issues including civil justice reform. She previously served as assistant vice president of media relations and communications for the Consumer Bankers Association and communications director for Rep. Scott Garrett (R-N.J.).

It’s a time of change at AIA. Last week, President and CEO Leigh Ann Pusey announced she will be stepping down on June 9, after leading the organization since 2009. Pusey is leaving to join global pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly and Co. as senior vice president of corporate affairs and communications.