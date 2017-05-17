FM Global Appoints 3 Senior Leaders to New Positions

Commercial and industrial property insurer FM Global has moved three of its seasoned leaders to new roles.

Michael C. Lebovitz, senior vice president at middle market property insurer AFM, a member of the FM Global Group, has been named FM Global’s senior vice president, innovation—a newly created position. Based in FM Global’s corporate office in Johnston, Rhode Island, he will lead efforts to evolve FM Global’s products and services to meet the changing needs of the company’s policyholders. Lebovitz joined the organization in 1985 as a loss prevention consultant and has worked for AFM since 1995.

James R. Galloway, senior vice president, manager of sales, has been named senior vice president, manager of AFM. He will be based at the company’s corporate office. AFM helps clients reduce future loss in a practical and affordable way. Galloway joined FM Global in 1986 as a loss prevention consultant. Prior to his most recent role, Galloway was senior vice president of the company’s Central U.S. division where he oversaw all insurance operations for the division, which serves clients in more than 20 states.

Derry K. Johnson, vice president, San Francisco operations manager, has been named senior vice president, manager of sales, with responsibility for new business development. He will be based at the corporate office. After joining FM Global in 1986 as a loss prevention consultant, Johnson went on to hold various roles in claims, account management, sales and client service.