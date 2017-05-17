The Hartford Launches Risk Management Platform For Large, Midsize Businesses

The Hartford has released a new risk management information system (RMIS) to address the evolving data needs of its largest commercial customers who are most at risk for loss. The new system – TREO | Track Risk. Explore Opportunities. – was designed to simplify claims management by providing more data and analysis with fewer clicks to help risk managers better understand the risks that affect their business and identify drivers of cost.
According to Ross Fisher, head of The Hartford’s Specialty Commercial businesses, the new risk management information system allows our customers to focus on the areas that have the greatest impact to ultimately help lower the cost of risk for their business.
Some of the key features of The Hartford’s enhanced RMIS platform include:
- A single stop and easier access to billing, claims and program data;
- Customizable reports, dashboards and email alerts;
- Service requests that allow changes to be made to a policy without a phone call; and
- Accessibility on a laptop or a tablet.
“TREO was designed for our customers by our customers,” Fisher said. “We recognize that business risks continue to change and risk managers are increasingly looking to use data and analytics to help manage the cost of claims and identify trends. TREO meets this need by providing greater transparency, access to more data and customizable reports in less time.”