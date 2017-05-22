Kaloudis Joins JLT Specialty USA Team for Restructuring Clients

JLT Specialty USA announced the appointment of attorney Denise Kaloudis as senior vice president.

Based in New York, Kaloudis will work with JLT’s Special Situations Group (SSG) to assist the restructuring community in solving complex insurance issues. JLT’s SSG is a specialized team of former restructuring attorneys, bankers, consultants and underwriters who assist clients in making insurance decisions during a time of crisis.

Kaloudis has worked in the restructuring industry for 15 years. She practiced as a bankruptcy attorney specializing in restructuring services, first at Skadden, Arps, Slate Meagher & Flom LLP and then at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Kaloudis was also a law clerk for the Mary F. Walrath, former chief judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the District of Delaware. Most recently, Kaloudis was director of Business Development at a national law firm, Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP.

Jardine Lloyd Thompson is a global broker of insurance, reinsurance and employee benefits.