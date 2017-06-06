Karkowsky Succeeds Pipoly as AmTrust CFO

AmTrust named one of its executives focused on merger as its new chief financial officer.

Adam Karkowsky has served as AmTrust’s executive vice president for Strategic Development and Mergers & Acquisitions since March 2011. He’ll replace Ronald Pipoly Jr., who has served as CFO role since 2005.

In Karkowsky’s previous role, he directed AmTrust’s strategic expansion both in the U.S. and internationally. As CFO, he’ll be based at AmTrust’s New York City headquarters.

In March, the New York-based insurer delayed its 2016 annual report by a few weeks in order to conduct an audit and restate financial statements for the year as well as related disclosures for 2014 and 2015. Those restatements led to a 7.2 percent decline of net income attributable to common stockholders in 2014 and an 11.2 percent drop in 2015. AmTrust said the reports of its former independent auditor BDO USA were at issue. The company has since said it has boosted its internal financial controls, and created a chief accounting officer position.

Recently, the family of AmTrust Chairman and CEO Barry Zyskind and director George Karfunkel injected $300 million into the company for new shares in a private placement in an effort to stabilize AmTrust, as its market capitalization dropped by about half so far this year ($2.1 billion.)

The Securities and Exchange Commission is also reportedly investigating AmTrust’s accounting.

