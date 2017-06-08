QBE, Arrowhead Partner on Small Commercial Insurance Program

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency has been selected as the program administrator for QBE North America’s small commercial insurance portfolio, consisting of property and casualty business accounts under $100,000 in premium.

Effective July 1, agents will have access to a broader array of products and services through an operating platform for the small commercial market.

Chris Walker, CEO of Arrowhead, said the QBE Small Commercial business will be the centerpiece of its offering, complementing our other products in the small commercial space, and will call the program Arrowhead Core Commercial.

As the insurance provider, QBE will retain full financial responsibility for premiums and losses and manage the products and appetite for risk. As program administrator, Arrowhead will perform all underwriting and servicing responsibilities on behalf of QBE, with the exception of claims management, which will remain with QBE.

To ensure consistency in underwriting approach and relationships with existing QBE agents, QBE underwriters and operations professionals assigned to commercial accounts under $100,000 in premium will become part of the Arrowhead team. Walter Grote, currently senior vice president, Small Commercial, QBE North America will join Arrowhead to lead Arrowhead Core Commercial, which will be headquartered in Sun Prairie, Wisc.

Within the next year the QBE Small Commercial products will be transitioned to the Arrowhead policy platform on a state-by-state basis to facilitate an easier and more efficient underwriting experience for agents and their clients. It also will make product improvements easier to execute to meet the evolving needs of the small commercial marketplace. The plan is to complete the rollout to all states by the end of 2018.

Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc., headquartered in San Diego, is a national insurance program manager for commercial and personal products. Arrowhead is a subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc.

QBE North America is part of QBE Insurance Group Limited. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 37 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business through its property and casualty insurance subsidiaries.