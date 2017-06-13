Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group Launches Companion Horse Insurance

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group has launched a new product for the equine industry that provides veterinary care insurance for companion horses – typically only available for race or performance horses. Policies will be underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company and produced by C&F Insurance Agency, Inc., a Crum & Forster company.

The company’s ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Horse plan covers accidents, injuries, illnesses and more, and features reimbursement based on a percentage of the veterinarian’s invoice. Coverage is currently available in six states: New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin. Every policy includes colic coverage (a relatively common equine digestive disorder) and the ability to add on preventive care for an additional cost.

The plan offers online claim submission, a low annual deductible, limits that reset yearly, and a multiple horse or pet discount.

Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group is one of the oldest and largest pet health insurance providers in the United States.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance, a U.S. pet insurance programs, is provided by Crum & Forster Pet Insurance Group through its licensed agency. The ASPCA is not an insurer and is not engaged in the business of insurance. Through a licensing agreement, the ASPCA receives a royalty fee that is in exchange for use of the ASPCA’s marks and is not a charitable contribution.