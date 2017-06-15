XL Catlin Launches New Contractors Pollution Liability Express Program

XL Catlin has launched its new Contractors Pollution Liability Express Program in the US and Canada for small to mid-size construction firms.

According to Cathy Cleary, XL Catlin’s executive environmental underwriter, the program is designed for construction firms with $50 million in projected revenue or less.

Coverage is afforded for pollution conditions created or exacerbated at the contractor’s job site, during the course of transportation, disposal of waste at a non-owned disposal site and as a result of a sudden and accidental pollution incident on their scheduled property. Standard coverage is afforded for legionella, mold, asbestos and lead based paint exposures at the job site.

Qualified construction firms are provided a quick blanket contractors pollution legal liability quote for consideration.

The policy is available either on a claims-made or occurrence basis for a one-year term, with liability limits up to $5 million, along with a full set of standard endorsement enhancements including:

Renewal certificate for ease of renewal

Legal expense coverage of $1 million in addition to the limits of liability

Legal expense for disciplinary proceedings in addition to the limits of liability of $10,000

Litigation and subpoena expense coverage in addition to the limits of liability of $25,000

Mediation credit up to a maximum of $25,000

Disaster response expense coverage at limits of liability of $250,000

Green building materials at limits of liability of $250,000

XL Catlin insurance companies offer property, casualty, professional, financial lines and specialty insurance products globally.