Willis Towers Watson Makes 4 Senior Appointments in North America Corporate Risk Unit

Global insurance broker and risk consultant Willis Towers Watson has made a series of regional senior appointments across its Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB) segment in North America. The following individuals will be responsible for driving the overall CRB growth strategy, value proposition and talent acquisition efforts in their respective regions:

Alex Littlejohn has been appointed CRB West region leader. She will also serve as the CRB market leader in San Francisco. Littlejohn joined Willis Towers Watson in 2012 and previously served as regional broking officer in the Northeast. She will be based in San Francisco.

KJ Wagner has been appointed CRB market leader for Texas. Wagner joined Willis Towers Watson in 1999 and previously served as West region leader. He will be based in Dallas.

Paul Baldwin has been appointed CRB market leader for Phoenix. Baldwin recently joined Willis Towers Watson from Huntington Insurance Co. where he was president and CEO.

Ryan Pischke has been appointed CRB market leader for Michigan. Pischke joined Willis Towers Watson in 2015 and previously served as Risk Control and Claim Advocacy leader in the company’s Midwest region. He will be based in Southfield, Mich.