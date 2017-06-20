Warranty Group’s Warsop Joins York Risk Services

York Risk Services Group, which is owned by Onex Corp., said that Thomas Warsop has joined the company as chairman of the board.

Warsop joins York after having served as CEO of The Warranty Group for almost five years. Prior to The Warranty Group, he was group vice president of Fiserv, a financial service technology firm, as well as a senior executive at Electronic Data Systems Corp. (EDS), for 18 years including serving as global leader of the financial services business.

York provides claims and risk management services to insurance carriers, program administrators, public entities and self-insured organizations.