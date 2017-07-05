DeSimone Joins AXIS  to Lead Primary Casualty in Northeast, Midwest Regions

Specialty insurer AXIS Insurance has named James DeSimone to a new role as senior vice president, Primary Casualty. In this new role, DeSimone manages the underwriting team responsible for Primary Casualty in the Northeast and Midwest regions.

DeSimone has 30 years of insurance industry experience, most recently serving from 2010 to 2016 as a senior vice president at Western World Insurance, where he was responsible for the Primary Casualty and Professional Lines brokerage units. Prior to Western World, he held various underwriting and management roles with Zurich North America, Continental/CNA Insurance and AIG.

DeSimone reports to Janet Jordan-Foster, executive vice president, Primary Casualty, and is based out of AXIS’ New York office.